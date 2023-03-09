Ludmila Poletelova: Woman jailed for 'ferocious' murder of friend
- Published
A Latvian woman who murdered her friend by hitting her more than fifty times with a claw hammer has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.
Ludmila Poletelova, who was 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021.
Svetlana Svedova, 47, of College Court in the town pleaded guilty to her murder in December last year.
A judge determined the minimum length of time Svedova will spend in jail before she is eligible for parole.
In his sentencing remarks at Belfast Crown Court, Mr Justice O'Hara said the "nature and sustained severity of the attack involving the use of a claw hammer" was a significant aggravating factor.
He said additional aggravating factors included the victim being attacked in her own home by a friend she had previously supported.
He also referred to the attempt by Svedova to evade justice by disposing of the murder weapon and her clothing.
Svedova will spend 16 years in prison before being considered for release.
'Senseless and cruel'
Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp Claire McGarvey said it was a "a senseless, cruel and brutal loss of innocent life" which has left Ms Poletelova's two sons and two young grandchildren without a loved one.
"This was a shocking attack during which Ludmila was struck repeatedly and ferociously with a hammer," she said.
Ms Poletelova had lived in Northern Ireland for 12 years after moving from Latvia and worked in Limavady as a kitchen porter in a wine bar.
She was described as a liked and respected member of the community.
Her family extended their gratitude to people in the community who initiated and supported a fundraising effort which allowed her body to be repatriated to her native Latvia.
In a victim impact statement read to court last week, one of her sons said her murder had had a "devastating impact" on her family.
On Friday, the court was told the defendant and victim were "close friends" who worked together and that Ms Poletelova had helped her killer with accommodation and money when she came to Northern Ireland from Latvia.
A prosecution barrister said Svedova was seen on CCTV arriving at the victim's home on April 20th 2021 then leaving nearly 12 hours later carrying two bags.
Further footage showed her disposing of one of the bags and the barrister said the prosecution believed it contained the murder weapon.
When Ms Poletelova failed to turn up for her shift, it was covered by Svedova.
The court was told she asked if people at the wine bar thought she had carried out the murder, and she also had scratches on her arms.
After being arrested she told police: "I did not kill. I was the last to see her alive."
During police interview, she said she had drunk 12 cans of beer with the victim on the day of the murder but had left her "safe and well".
The court was told Svedova was in rent arrears of £900 and owed the victim £800.
The day after the murder she paid more than £500 to a letting agent but her defence barrister said the money was provided by her son.