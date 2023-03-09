BBC Radio Foyle breakfast show to be cut to 30 minutes
Radio Foyle is to broadcast a half-hour breakfast news programme to replace the current two-hour breakfast programme.
It is one of a number of Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster schedule and programme changes announced by BBC NI.
Although Radio Foyle will lose the full lunchtime half-hour programme, it will continue to broadcast hourly radio news bulletins.
Proposed cuts to jobs and programmes on the station had attracted protests from some politicians and community leaders.
In a statement, BBC Northern Ireland said it now "expected the current headcount in Foyle will be retained" but was unable to give further details at present.
From 24 April, Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme will be aired on Radio Foyle until 08:30 on weekdays and then Radio Foyle will have its own dedicated news programme for half an hour.
BBC Northern Ireland said that programme would "have an exclusive focus on stories from and about the North West."
Some assembly members had previously expressed concerns that cuts to programmes on Foyle would turn it into "BBC Greater Belfast."
Uncle Hugo
Other schedule changes in the station include the Mark Patterson show moving to the earlier 12:00 to 13:30 slot.
That means that BBC Radio Ulster's Talkback will not be broadcast on Radio Foyle, but it will be available on BBC Sounds and digital radio.
Hugo Duncan's weekday programme from 13:30 to 15:00 will be broadcast on both Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle but it will be presented and produced from the Foyle studios in Londonderry.
BBC Northern Ireland also said that there would be an enhanced digital news service reporting news from the north-west.
Some of the evening and weekend schedules on Radio Foyle and Radio Ulster will also change from 24 April.
That includes a new 90-minute programme presented by Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway from 18:00 - 19:30 from Monday to Thursday.
Existing Radio Ulster evening programmes, including those presented by Ralph McLean and Eve Blair, will be broadcast from Radio Foyle's studios.
In a statement, the BBC Northern Ireland interim director Adam Smyth said the changes "reflect our commitment to Foyle as a production centre for local and region-wide output".
"News will remain a core part of its work, focussing on stories and issues affecting BBC audiences across the whole of the north west," he added.