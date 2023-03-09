West Belfast: Two men attacked by group with hammers
- Published
Two men have been attacked by a group of men armed with hammers in west Belfast, it has been reported.
It happened on Conway Street on Wednesday at about 15:30 GMT.
The men were in a parked vehicle when they were approached by "approximately five or six" masked men armed with hammers. They then attacked the pair.
The two men made their way to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.
Police are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch with them.