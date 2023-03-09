Moira: Child dies after serious crash in County Down village
A child has died following a serious crash in Moira in County Down.
A second person was taken to hospital following the incident, which happened at about 13:40 GMT on Wednesday in Meeting Street in the village.
Democratic Unionist Party councillor Caleb McCready told BBC News NI the community was devastated.
"There are shockwaves through the village. I have been contacted by many constituents about it and it's heart wrenching," he said.
A community group was planning to start a fundraiser for the family, he added,
Alliance Party assembly member David Honeyford extended his condolences to the child's family.
"My own father in law came out of a cafe in the village and was met by the sight - it is tragic," he said.
"The village will come together to support the family," he added.
Main Street was closed following the incident, but reopened in the early hours of Thursday.