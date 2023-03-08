Chris Heaton-Harris considering paramilitary groups talks proposal
- Published
NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he is "looking seriously" at a proposal involving formal dialogue with paramilitary groups.
Two reports by the IRC, which monitors paramilitarism, have suggested talks with the goal of achieving disbandment.
In 2021, the commission proposed the British and Irish governments should establish a body to engage directly.
Last year, it suggested the appointment of an independent person to prepare the ground for a formal process.
The Independent Reporting Commission said efforts to end paramilitarism should be re-doubled ahead of the Belfast Agreement's 25th anniversary next month.
Mr Heaton Harris said he welcomed the IRC idea of an independent person or maybe even independent people to carry out exploratory engagement on the issues of group transition.
"It is an interesting idea and one that I have taken very seriously," he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster on Wednesday.
"There is value in it and I am seriously looking at that recommendation."
He added that the issue had been discussed at recent meetings of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.
North Down Alliance MP Stephen Farry asked Mr Heaton-Harris if he saw any pitfalls and if this involved money to paramilitaries.
Mr Heaton-Harris replied: "I hear your concerns."
He added the IRC report had set-out what transition would involve and it included, among other things, ending recruitment and stopping paramilitary-style assaults.
'Extra layer of bureaucracy'
Speaking to Evening Extra on BBC Radio Ulster, Democratic Unionist Party MP Carla Lockhart said the Paramilitary Crime Task Force was capable of dealing with the issue of paramilitaries.
"For the secretary of state to suggest an extra layer of bureaucracy, it is not something that I believe is needed," she said.
"He needs to tackle this issue by ensuring that the Paramilitary Crime Task Force actually takes this issue up.
"We don't need another layer, we don't need someone to come in and be a go between. "