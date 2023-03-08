Malone Road murder: Police officer Colin Prime dies weeks after attack
- Published
A 41-year-old man who died in hospital after being seriously assaulted in south Belfast in January, was an off-duty police officer.
Police have begun a murder investigation following the death of Colin Prime.
Three men were arrested in connection with the assault and remain on bail.
Police said that Mr Prime's occupation had no bearing on the attack which took place near the Malone Road, at its junction with Eglantine Avenue.
The victim was waiting for a lift in the car park beside licensed premises when the attack occurred between 03:00 and 03:30 GMT on 29 January.
Det Insp Michelle Griffin said her thoughts, and deepest sympathies were with Mr Prime's family "who have been left bereft" and that friends and colleagues were deeply saddened by his death.
She appealed for anyone with information to bring it to police.
"We know that this area would have been relatively busy with vehicles at the time, particularly taxi drivers, and would appeal to anyone who may have been in the vicinity to check their dashcam for relevant footage," she added.