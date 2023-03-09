Snow warning in place in Northern Ireland until Friday
- Published
A snow warning is in place across Northern Ireland from Thursday morning until Friday afternoon.
An area of low pressure, passing to the south of Ireland, will see weather fronts bringing some wintry showers from the east on Thursday morning.
They are expected to increase through the afternoon with more significant snow on Thursday evening and night.
The Met Office has said that between 10 to 20cm of snow could fall over high ground.
Snow at lower levels is expected to be more patchy with 2 to 5cm of snow for some, leading to travel disruption.
Snow is likely to fall as rain or sleet at times closer to sea level and towards the east coast.
Further to this, blizzard-like conditions are possible as the wind will be stronger too, especially over higher ground.
The warning lasts from 07:00 GMT on Thursday until 14:00 on Friday, although the snow risk for Northern Ireland is likely to die away later on Friday morning.
In the Republic of Ireland, snow and ice warnings have also been issued through Thursday and Friday.
Met Éireann has warned of hazardous driving conditions with travel disruption and poor visibility.
Warnings there are in place from 03:00 on Thursday until 10:00 on Friday morning.
Stormont's Department for Infrastructure urged drivers to take caution this week as road gritting services would be disrupted by industrial action in a dispute about pay.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said it would "prioritise the areas at greatest risk, such as high ground, and have targeted the available resources to deliver an overnight gritting programme".
"The Department has external snow clearance contractors available to treat areas such as the Glenshane Pass if we need to do so," a spokesperson continued.
The Unite and GMB unions have protested over a pay bonus which they argue should be given to all staff.
The department said it was "committed to resolving this dispute" but called for a "derogation for winter service for the next few days".