John Caldwell: Reward of £150,000 for information on shooting
- Published
An increased reward of £150,000 is on offer for information leading to conviction of those involved in the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot in front of his son in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Eight people who had been arrested and questioned by police over the shooting have all since been released.
Police believe the shooting was carried out by dissident republican group the New IRA.
The independent charity Crimestoppers announced the new reward for information about the attack during a press conference on Wednesday.
