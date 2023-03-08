International Women's Day: Girl power on display in Belfast art
Twelve female artists have taken to the streets of Belfast to celebrate this year's International Women's Day.
College Court has been transformed as part of the city council's Bolder Vision revitalisation project.
The artists were briefed and inspired by the area's history, with street names in this part of Belfast highlighting the significance of education.
The project was funded by the Department for Communities and linked to the Future City Centre Programme.