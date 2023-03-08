West Belfast: Man shot in both knees and ankle
- Published
A man has been shot three times in both knees and right ankle in an attack in west Belfast.
Three masked men forced their way into a home on Crocus Street shortly after 21:00 GMT on Tuesday, police have said.
The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital after the attackers fled the scene on foot.
Det Sgt McCartan said the police are investigating the motive for the attack and described it as a "clear human rights abuse".
The attackers fled the scene in the direction of Cavendish Street.
Det Sgt McCartan added: "The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal."