Free self-defence classes 'empowering' women in Derry
- Published
Free self-defence classes with female ju-jitsu instructors have been empowering women in Londonderry, according to one of the organisers.
The events are taking place in Brooke Park Leisure Centre.
"We don't have a lot of spaces where we can feel safe so it's important that we found a space like this," Sophia McFeely said.
The classes are part of events to celebrate International Women's Day on 8 March.
International Women's Day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of females, while also calling for equality.
One of the themes of this year's events is stopping violence against women and girls.
Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men, according to police figures.
'Similar experiences'
"I recently had an interaction with a man when I was out walking my dog," Ms McFeely, who is from from Alliance for Choice Derry, said.
"I'll not go into the details because it is hard to rehash, but every women you speak with all have had similar experiences.
"We just think it was about time that we do something about this and do practical things like these self-defence class."
Ciara O'Connor-Pozo said that she wanted to attend the classes to feel empowered and also to help build up her confidence.
"I don't always feel safe in public places," Ms O'Connor-Pozo told BBC Radio Foyle.
She said she has found herself walking home feeling frightened for her own safety on more than one occasion.
"I would never walk home with my headphones on with my music on at night because I am so conscious about having to be alert."
Ms O'Connor-Pozo said it is infuriating that the onus is on women to protect themselves, but feels the self-defence classes can help women feel safer.
People Before Profit councillor Maeve O'Neill said she wanted to attend the class because she wanted to learn new skills.
"Violence against women and girls is a massive issue," Ms O'Neill has said.
Ms O'Neill said classes like this are so important but believes more needs to be done "to change a lot in society in order to properly tackle it".