Hollie Thomson: Man accused of murder dies suddenly
A man charged with the murder of 28-year-old Belfast woman, Hollie Thomson, has died suddenly.
Chris Morelli, 32, had been the partner of Ms Thomson, who was found dead at her home on 11 September.
Preliminary medical examinations had identified suffocation and a fractured neck as a possible cause of her death.
Mr Morelli was charged with murder and later granted bail under strict conditions, including a ban on taking alcohol or non-prescription drugs.
His body was found in Annacloy Park in Hillsborough, County Down, on Monday afternoon.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.