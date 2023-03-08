Bangor Academy bids for integrated status
Northern Ireland's largest school could be set to become integrated.
Bangor Academy's governors have decided to ballot the parents and guardians of its 1,835 pupils on the proposal.
In a letter, principal Matthew Pitts said becoming integrated would be "an affirmation of our current ethos and values".
Schools can change to become formally integrated as part of a process that includes parent consultation to see if a majority is in favour.
The legal process by which a school changes to become integrated is called transformation.
A law requiring the Department of Education (DE) to give more "support" to integrated education was passed by assembly members in April 2022.
But the commitments contained in the new law led some schools, education bodies and church representatives to claim it would "elevate integrated schools" above other types of school.
The then secretary of state, Brandon Lewis, said the demand for integrated education in Northern Ireland was not being met.
A number of schools have changed status to become integrated in recent years.
But the size of Bangor Academy makes its decision to begin the process especially significant.
According to the DE, census figures for 2022/23, it is the largest school in Northern Ireland.
The figures indicate the majority of its pupils are from a Protestant background, but more than 40% are from Catholic, non-Christian or non-religious backgrounds.
In his letter to parents, Mr Pitts said the decision to move towards becoming integrated "was taken following many discussions over the past few months".
'Ultimately parents' decision'
"All parents and guardians will take part in a ballot to make the decision as to the future direction of our school," he said.
"This is ultimately your decision and I need you all to be involved in our journey.
"The Board of Governors feel this is an affirmation of our current ethos and values rather than a transformation into a different school."
Parents will vote on the proposed transformation in a postal ballot between 6 May and 6 June.
Mr Pitts also said the school would hold a number of information and discussion sessions with parents before the vote.
If parents vote for the school to become integrated then a formal proposal will be published by the Education Authority.
It would then be up to the DE permanent secretary or a future education minister to give the change the green light.
The first integrated school, Lagan College in south Belfast, was set up in 1981 , aiming to educate pupils from Protestant and Catholic backgrounds together.
More than 27,000 pupils are currently taught in integrated schools in Northern Ireland but that is about 8% of the entire school population.