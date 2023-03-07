The Troubles: Young people 'have to learn' about the conflict
- Published
Family members of people killed during The Troubles have said younger generations need to learn from the past.
They were speaking at Stormont ahead of the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism.
Mairead Burke, niece of Senator Paddy Wilson who was murdered by loyalists, said if young people did not learn from the past, it would never end.
The grief does not stop at the graveside for families, she added.
"It has a ripple effect throughout other generations, it certainly had a ripple effect on our family," said Ms Burke.
Senator Paddy Wilson, a prominent member of the SDLP, was murdered in 1973 along with his friend Irene Andrews, a Protestant woman.
He was stabbed 32 times while Ms Andrews was stabbed 19 times.
At the event, families were able to talk about how the death of their loved ones had affected them.
'Multi-generational trauma'
Tanya Williams-Powell, the granddaughter of Thomas Niedermayer who was killed by the Provisional IRA in 1973, spoke at the event.
Mr Niedermayer was abducted from his home, murdered and secretly buried. His remains were not found for seven years.
She told the gathering at Stormont that the trauma her family endured led to four of her relatives taking their own lives.
"That is the legacy, that is the multi-generational trauma that has been caused by the decision to kidnap Thomas, who had nothing to do with what was going on."
She said she wanted to speak at the event in the hope that "telling our story helps other people realise that you're not alone".
She added that the "cycle of trauma, guilt and grief of being the ones left behind" should not define your life and that people can learn and educate.
The European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism takes place on 11 March, the anniversary of the 2004 Madrid attacks when 93 people were murdered.
To mark the day in Northern Ireland, council buildings will be lit up in red.