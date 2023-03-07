Arm na Poblachta warns PSNI families are considered targets
- Published
A dissident republican group has warned that relatives of Northern Ireland police officers are considered targets.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) informed its staff of the new threat made by Arm na Poblachta (ANP) in a statement to The Irish News.
It said it was taken seriously and in an internal message advised staff to take "reasonable" security steps.
ANP is a small group that was behind an attempted bomb attack outside a police station in Londonderry last November.
The group emerged in 2017 but since then it has been less active than other dissident republican groups the New IRA and the Continuity IRA.
On Sunday ANP claimed to have left a device under an officer's near the city.
It sparked a security alert in the Lettershandoney area but nothing was found.
The PSNI has established a command group to examine a recent surge in dissident activity.
Last month the New IRA shot and critically wounded Det Ch Insp John Caldwell while he was off-duty in Omagh.