M2 motorway: Woman critical after four-vehicle crash
Police have appealed for witnesses over a four-vehicle crash on the M2 motorway which left a woman in a critical condition and three others injured.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision shortly after 21:20 GMT on Sunday evening.
A Honda Civic, Volkswagen Polo, Audi S3 and Volvo HGV lorry were involved in the crash on the M2 southbound close to the Sandyknowes junction.
An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is under way.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage has been asked by police to come forward.
The motorway, which was closed in both directions on Monday morning between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes, has now fully reopened.
The ambulance service said that all four people injured in the crash had been taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.