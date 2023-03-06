Limavady: Arson charge after shed fire spread to houses
A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and other offences after homes were damaged by fire in Limavady, County Londonderry.
Four buildings were damaged in the blaze, which started in a shed in Rathbeg Crescent on Sunday morning.
The fire then spread to a second shed and damaged two houses in the estate. There were no reported injuries.
The suspect, who is 43, is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service managed to bring the blaze under control by midday on Sunday.