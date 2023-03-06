Weather warning for snow and ice issued in Northern Ireland
- Published
A weather warning for snow and ice has been issued across Northern Ireland for Monday night.
The Met Office has said 1-2cm centimetres of snow could settle in a few places.
This is most likely over higher ground and towards the north coast but due to the random nature of showers most places will manage to avoid snow.
A widespread frost is expected as temperatures fall several degrees below freezing.
Icy patches are also expected in some untreated areas.
The warning is in place from 21:00 (GMT) on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday.
Cold arctic air is pushing south across Ireland and the UK this week, bringing temperatures below average by day.
A chilly northerly wind will make it feel colder, especially around the coast and in exposed areas.
Wintry showers are also forecast for Tuesday, but mainly over high ground and towards the north coast.
Overnight temperatures in the coming nights are likely to fall to -5C or -6C in some rural spots.
In the Republic of Ireland, a severe warning for ice has also been issued.
Met Éireann has said it is expecting hazardous conditions due to freezing temperatures.
Its warning comes into effect at 18:00 on Monday until 10:00 on Tuesday.