Windsor Framework: UK government to hold talks with Stormont parties
- Published
Government officials will hold separate talks with the Stormont parties on Monday about the new post-Brexit arrangements.
It comes as the government is considering legislation to reassure unionists over Northern Ireland's constitutional place in the UK.
The government is also expected to provide more detail on how the so-called Stormont Brake is going to work.
It aims to give MLAs more of a say in how new EU laws will apply in NI.
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will not be taking part in Monday's discussions.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is boycotting Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont until its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.
The party has not yet said whether it will support the new post-Brexit arrangements known as the Windsor Framework.
The framework was signed to alter Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol, and it was announced last week after months of talks.
It will mean goods moving from Great Britain which are staying in Northern Ireland would use a "green lane" at Northern Ireland ports, meaning they should face minimal paperwork and no routine physical checks.
Goods which are due to travel into the Republic of Ireland would use a "red lane", meaning they face customs processes and other checks.
The brake would allow the assembly to raise an objection to a new goods rule.