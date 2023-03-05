Limavady: Man arrested after shed fire spreads to houses
- Published
A man has been arrested after a shed fire spread to two houses in Limavady, County Londonderry.
The blaze in Rathbeg Crescent was reported to police at about 08:25 GMT on Sunday.
Police said it started in one shed, spread to an adjoining shed and caused damage to the houses.
The electricity supply was also damaged before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. No one was injured.
Skip twitter post by Desmond Loughery
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
2 house on fire at Sperrin Rd limavady fire crew on scene @BBCMarkSimpson @Kscott_94 @Dean_Journalist pic.twitter.com/sULoSldXBm— Desmond Loughery (@desmondloughery) March 5, 2023
End of twitter post by Desmond Loughery
A police spokesperson said: "Had the fire spread further, this incident could have resulted in serious consequences".
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent.