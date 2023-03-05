John Caldwell shooting: Two men released after questioning
- Published
Two men who were arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of a senior detective have been released.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his teenage son in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh in County Tyrone on 22 February.
He remains in hospital where he is in a critical condition.
Six other men were previously arrested by detectives investigating the attack and they have also all been released.
The two men released on Sunday were aged 33 and 57.
Police have said they believe the shooting was carried out and claimed by dissident republican group the New IRA.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said two gunmen fired 10 shots at the officer as he was putting footballs into the boot of his car.
At least two other vehicles were hit by bullets, detectives said.
On Monday, police released CCTV footage of the car believed to be used by the gunmen.
The blue Ford Fiesta was bought in Ballyclare in County Antrim two weeks before the attack and stored in Belfast, where its number plates were changed.
It was then seen on the M1 driving towards the direction of Coalisland and Omagh the day before the shooting.
The car was later found burnt out on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh.
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.