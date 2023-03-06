Childcare sector needs urgent help, Employers for Childcare says
- Published
A childcare organisation has called for an urgent package of support to help a sector which they say is in crisis.
Employers for Childcare says many childcare providers are planning to raise fees by about 10% from April.
The company works on behalf of parents, employers and childcare providers.
It says rising energy bills, food costs, wages and business rates have created a perfect storm for day-care facilities.
BBC News NI has seen a number of letters addressed to parents from different settings outlining their price rises for the new financial year.
The social enterprise says there needs to be immediate support, similar to schemes rolled out during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Aoife Hamilton of Employers for Childcare told BBC News NI her team was speaking to parents who were asking themselves very difficult questions.
"They're asking themselves: 'Can I actually afford to stay in work after I have paid for the childcare I need to make that possible?'," she said.
"Many parents are reducing their hours, they're looking at what alternative arrangements they can put in place, or they're being forced to leave the workplace.
"Not only is that bad for families, but that's bad for economy and society as a whole."
The fee increase is expected to vary depending on where people live in Northern Ireland and what type of setting they are using.
Ms Hamilton spoke about one family who has contacted them recently.
"The mum is going back to work after maternity leave. She's had twins and has an older child," she said.
"They've been quoted £125 a day for a nursery place. Her take-home pay is £110 a day.
"The sums are easy.
"It's not adding up for parents like that to remain in the workplace."
Ms Hamilton added financial help needed to come from both Stormont and Westminster.
"Some of the existing forms of financial support available for families are typically available across the UK and we think some of these schemes could be amended that would put additional funding and support into the pockets of families here in Northern Ireland to help them," she said.
There have been a number of delays to the development of a childcare strategy which has been promised for a number of years, most recently in the New Decade New Approach agreement.
"What we need is an executive in place so that decisions can be made and the funding released that actually puts promises into pounds and into providers pockets and into families," said Ms Hamilton.
In a statement, the Department of Education said affordability of childcare was a key factor being considered in the ongoing work to develop an early learning and childcare strategy.
"In the meantime, the department is working with others to ensure that parents are aware of the financial support already available to help with their childcare costs," a spokesperson said, citing the UK-wide Tax-Free Childcare Scheme and the production of an Employers Guide to Childcare.
"In parallel, the Department of Health, which has statutory responsibility for regulation and inspection of childcare services is considering the regulatory framework to determine whether any changes can be made to potentially reduce some of the pressures experienced by childcare providers," they added.