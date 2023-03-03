John Caldwell shooting: Police granted more time to question two men
- Published
Police have been granted more time to question two men arrested in connection with the attempted murder of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell.
The senior officer was shot several times in Omagh last week and is still critically ill in hospital.
A 33-year-old man can now be detained until 18:00 GMT on Sunday, while a 57-year-old man can be held until 22:00 on Sunday.
Six other men arrested over the attack have previously been released.
A 71-year-old man was released on Wednesday evening and a 47-year-old man was released on Thursday evening.
Four other men were released on Tuesday evening.
Four of those held for questioning in recent days are believed to have been from a Protestant background.
However, police have said they still believe the shooting was carried out and claimed by dissident republican group the New IRA.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in front of his young son in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said two gunmen fired 10 shots at the officer as he was putting footballs into the boot of his car.
At least two other vehicles were hit by bullets, police said.
On Monday, police released CCTV footage of the car believed to be used by the gunmen.
A blue Ford Fiesta had been bought in Ballyclare in County Antrim two weeks before the attack and stored in Belfast, where its plates were changed.
It was then seen on the M1 driving towards the direction of Coalisland and Omagh the day before the shooting.
The car was later found burnt out on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh.
A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.