Padraig McShane suspended over Orange Order parade offences
- Published
An independent councillor convicted of disorderly behaviour and resisting police following an Orange Order parade has been suspended from the council for two months.
Causeway Coast and Glens Cllr Padraig McShane was arrested on 12 July 2016.
He was later convicted of resisting police, disorderly behaviour and taking part in an un-notified parade.
A hearing on Friday found Mr McShane's actions had brought his position as a councillor into disrepute.
Mr McShane had been at a protest at Altananam Park, Ballycastle, in respect of an Orange Order parade on 12 July 2016, the Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards adjudication hearing was told.
It found that "a member of the public, in possession of the facts, would reasonably consider that Councillor McShane's conduct was such that it brought his position as a councillor into disrepute".
Assistant Commissioner Katrin Shaw said she was satisfied that he had breached the councillors' code of conduct.
His actions, however, had not brought the council into disrepute, she added.
'Necessary and proportionate'
There were mitigating factors, the hearing was told, including Mr McShane's co-operation with the investigation and adjudication process, and the role he had played in governance issues relating to Causeway Coast and Glens council.
The two month suspension, which will begin on 8 April, "was a necessary and proportionate sanction".
Mr McShane, who had represented himself at the hearing, described the sanction as a "technical acquittal" that will not prevent him "seeking a new mandate" in May's local elections.
"In real terms what this decision means is that I will miss one full council meeting," he said.
"That meeting in late April will be limited in its context and agenda owing to imminent elections."
Mr McShane can appeal his suspension at the High Court.