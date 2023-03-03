Knockmore Line: Translink to assess reopening closed railway line
- Published
Translink wants to assess the possibility of reopening a closed railway line between Antrim and Lisburn via Belfast International Airport.
The Knockmore line, which once passed through Crumlin, Glenavy and Ballinderry, closed in 2003.
Translink said it is now seeking funding for a feasibility study on reconnecting the route.
"The study will consider the passenger demand and operational model for the line," Translink said.
It will also include the possibility of "a potential connection to Belfast International Airport".
Andrew McDonald from Fund the NINE railway campaign group said that it was "the best news we could possibly hope for".
"Glenavy has doubled in size, all the communities there have increased in population, but the public transport networks haven't," Mr McDonald said.
"The rail line is there, the tracks are there, it's just a matter of putting in the work to reopen it," he added.
'Not ambitious enough'
Rail campaigner Aaron Vennard said he believes reopening the line would be a positive step, but on its own is "not ambitious enough".
He wants the track to be dualled and connected as part of a circle line around commuter areas in greater Belfast.
"I would obviously like to see the Knockmore line opened, it's a key component to the circle line," Mr Vennard said.
"But if it is just to be another hourly service, it would fall short of what I would like to see," he said.
He said reopening the line and another line between Antrim and Whiteabbey could enable regular train journeys.
"This would give people who live along the track the potential to move away from the burdens of car ownership," he said.
Mr Vennard also said it would give people the" ability to take a train with such a frequency that they wouldn't have to check the timetable".
It is not yet known how much a feasibility study would cost or how much funding would be needed to reopen the line.
Alliance Party assembly member David Honeyford said it has "the potential to foster huge economic growth".
"Reopening the Knockmore Line is the next logical step to improve connectivity and plan further advances, including links to the International Airport," he said.
"At a time of financial crisis, government needs to be investing in infrastructure projects to give an economic boost to our area."
Stuart Brown from the South Antrim Railway Group said the area has expanded in recent years and would give people a greater choice of transport options.
"It would open it up a lot more for people who can't drive," Mr Brown said.
"It would open up our economy, bring in tourism, business, investment and more airlines where we could travel further afield."