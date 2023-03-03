Windsor Framework: Unionists to get 'legal reassurances'
- Published
The government will bring forward legal reassurances that Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the United Kingdom, the NI Secretary has said.
Chris Heaton-Harris also said there will be clarifications on the Stormont Brake, as outlined in the Windsor Framework over the next few days.
The Windsor Framework was announced on Monday following months of talks.
Mr Heaton-Harris said the deal could not be re-negotiated.
"This is the deal we have done with the European Union and this is what is on the table," he said.
He also said it was "a ground-breaking agreement" and was "very good for Northern Ireland".
The new framework was signed to alter Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.
It will mean goods moving from Great Britain which are staying in Northern Ireland would use a 'green lane' at Northern Ireland ports, meaning they should face minimal paperwork and no routine physical checks.
More on new NI Brexit deal
AT-A-GLANCE: The keys points in the agreement
ANALYSIS: What the deal means for businesses
EXPLAINED: The Stormont brake and how it works
DUP DILEMMA: Stakes are high for unionist party
Goods which are due to travel into the Republic of Ireland would use a 'red lane', meaning they face customs processes and other checks.
Mr Heaton-Harris is to talk to Northern Ireland's main political parties in the days ahead to assess their reaction to the framework.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is boycotting Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont until its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.
Further assurances
On Friday, Mr Heaton-Harris told Good Morning Ulster that most of the issues he believes the DUP have revolve around the Act of Union.
"We are clear that Northern Ireland's place in the United Kingdom is secure," he said.
"So we'll be looking to bring forward amendments to the Northern Ireland Act of 1998 to provide further assurances on that matter.
"Reassurances in law that Northern Ireland remains an integral part of the United Kingdom and it's the government saying that in primary legislation which is what people are asking for."
He added: "A more prosperous Northern Ireland is, I would suggest, way more likely to want to stay within the union and a more prosperous Northern Ireland is what will be the result of this deal."
He said the Stormont Brake would likely operate like the current petition of concern in the NI Assembly.
The government messaging around the framework seems to be a bit shaky at best.
Anyone, I think, on the unionist side waiting for reassurance probably didn't get a lot.
Should they have to explain this quite so much at this point?
I think anyone who had doubts before this interview will still have doubts and perhaps those doubts will be bigger.
"We are going to clarify exactly how the Stormont Brake will work," he said.
"There's got to be a whole bunch of consultation beforehand to make sure that there are tests within this to make sure that this is done on things that are significant, that are really causing concern for the people of Northern Ireland."