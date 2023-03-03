Ludmila Poletelova killed by 'close friend' in frenzied attack
- Published
A Latvian woman who murdered her friend by hitting her more than 50 times with a claw hammer in a "gratuitous and frenzied attack" later covered a work shift for the woman she had killed, a court has heard.
Ludmila Poletelova, who was 61, was found dead at her home in Lodge Court, Limavady, in April 2021.
Svetlana Svedova, 47, of College Court in the town pleaded guilty to her murder in December last year.
A judge will pass sentence next week.
On Friday, Belfast Crown Court heard that Ms Poletelova, a mother of two, had lived in Northern Ireland for 12 years after moving from Latvia and worked in Limavady as a kitchen porter in a wine bar.
'Devastating impact'
In a victim impact statement read to court, one of the victim's sons said her murder had had a "devastating impact" on her family.
The barrister said: "She was murdered in her own home by a close friend she invited in."
He said police described the victim as "a quiet lady who kept herself to herself".
The court was told the alarm was raised by the victim's boss when she failed to turn up for work, and did not answer a text.
He asked a friend to check on her, who then discovered Ms Poletelova's body at her home.
It was heard the victim was lying face down with serious head injuries.
The court was told the defendant and victim were "close friends" who worked together and that Ms Poletelova had helped her killer with accommodation and money when she came to Northern Ireland from Latvia.
A prosecution barrister said Svedova was seen on CCTV arriving at the victim's home on April 20th 2021 then leaving nearly 12 hours later carrying two bags.
Further footage showed her disposing of one of the bags and the barrister said the prosecution believed it contained the murder weapon.
When Ms Poletelova failed to turn up for her shift, it was covered by Svedova.
The court was told she asked if people at the wine bar thought she had carried out the murder, and she also had scratches on her arms.
After being arrested she told police: "I did not kill. I was the last to see her alive."
During police interview, she said she had drunk 12 cans of beer with the victim on the day of the murder but had left her "safe and well".
The court was told Svedova was in rent arrears of £900 and owed the victim £800.
The day after the murder she paid more than £500 to a letting agent but her defence barrister said the money was provided by her son.
'Deepest remorse'
The court was told the victim died as a result of "blunt force trauma" and had suffered more than 50 blows to the head from a claw hammer in what was described as a "gratuitous and frenzied" attack.
A defence barrister said Svedova wanted to express her "deepest remorse" for the "horrific attack".
He said she suffers "night terrors" over her actions and said: "This was a loss of temper with terrible consequences.
"This was not a pre-planned killing. It was spontaneous."
Reading his client's words he said: "The only thing I can say is that I really regret it. I've cried many times."
Svedova has previously been told that she will serve a life sentence after admitting murder.
A judge will determine next week how long that life sentence will be.