Belfast court: Mum who stabbed children accused of injuring self 'for effect'
A woman charged with murdering her baby and attempting to murder her toddler has been accused of injuring herself "purely for effect".
The woman gave evidence on the fifth and final day of her trial on Thursday.
She accepts that she stabbed her eight-week-old son and two-year-old daughter in July 2021 but denies murder.
At Belfast Crown Court, a prosecution barrister questioned the woman about injuries she had inflicted on herself after stabbing both her children.
She cannot be named to protect the identity of her surviving child.
The barrister said: "Your injuries were all superficial wounds - not very serious."
"I don't know," she replied.
The lawyer continued: "I put it to you that your injuries were purely for affect, to suggest you were going to take your life."
She replied: "I don't know. I don't even know how deep my injuries were."
The barrister continued: "They certainly weren't near the heart were they?
The woman replied: "No."
The trial has previously heard that the defendant's children were stabbed in or close to their hearts.
'He destroyed my life, so I destroyed his'
The barrister asked the woman why her call to police was the sixth phone call she made after stabbing her children.
"Why was your first call not to an ambulance?" he asked.
"Would that not be the natural response of someone who wanted to preserve the lives of the children?"
The woman responded by saying she should have called for an ambulance first.
When asked why she had called her partner and attempted to call family members of her partner before she contacted the police, the woman said: "I don't know. I don't recall why."
She was also asked about comments made to a psychiatrist in which she is reported to have said: "He destroyed my life, so I destroyed his."
The prosecution barrister said: "I suggest to you those words encapsulate exactly what you did and what you tried to do in this case.
"Those words are your words and they describe what you wanted to do."
'Plain lie'
The trial has previously heard the woman confirm she made the comment but in court on Thursday she said: "I do not recall".
The barrister said: "I'm suggesting that's a plain lie."
It was repeatedly put to the defendant by the prosecution that she had stabbed her children out of "spite" against her partner.
She said: "I wasn't raised to be spiteful to people. I was raised to be forgiving of people despite them hurting me or doing me wrong."
The woman also told the court she felt like "the black sheep" after she called police three days before the stabbings, alleging that her partner had pushed her.
The trial resumes next week.