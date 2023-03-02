Windsor Framework: Rishi Sunak will clarify Brexit deal 'misunderstandings'
- Published
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is willing to clarify any "misunderstandings" about how the Windsor Framework will work, Downing Street has said.
The Windsor Framework was announced on Monday following months of talks.
The prime minister's official spokesman said the government respected the need to give the DUP time to look at it.
They added "there are some misunderstandings about how the deal will work and we stand ready to answer questions as they pop up".
When asked, the spokesman did not expand on what Number 10 believes the misunderstandings are.
The framework was signed by the UK and EU to change Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol.
It will mean goods moving from Great Britain which are staying in Northern Ireland will use a 'green lane' at Northern Ireland ports, meaning they face minimal paperwork and no routine physical checks.
Goods which are due to travel into the Republic of Ireland will use a 'red lane', meaning they face customs processes and other checks.
Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is to talk to the Northern Ireland parties in the days ahead to assess their reaction to the Windsor Framework.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is boycotting power-sharing until its concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements are fixed.
'Move rapidly'
Mr Heaton-Harris will have discussions about the new Brexit deal and the prospects of the Northern Ireland Executive being re-established
Speaking in the NI Affairs Committee, Northern Ireland Office Minister Lord Caine said the secretary of state would speak to the parties "in the coming days".
He said that would be followed by "a technical engagement at official level". The government wants to move "rapidly", he added.
Earlier, the former secretary of state and now Labour Peer, Lord Murphy, told the House of Lords that the absence of the Northern Ireland Assembly and executive created "a democratic deficit".
He said the Labour Party would "support the government in all its attempts to restore those institutions for the benefit of all the people of Northern Ireland".
Conservative peer Lord Cormack said assembly members have "a duty now to meet together" to discuss Monday's deal.
The former chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee said the Brexit deal "will not be bettered".
Meanwhile, former prime minister Boris Johnson has hit out at Windsor Framework.
Mr Johnson agreed the original post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland back in 2019, which created a trade border in the Irish Sea.
On Thursday he said the new framework was "not about taking back control".
And he said he would find it "very, very difficult" to vote for Mr Sunak's deal.
Delivering a speech in London Mr Johnson said there was no point withdrawing from the EU unless things were done differently.
He said he hoped the deal would work but if it didn't the government should have the "guts" to deploy the NI Protocol Bill - legislation introduced by Mr Johnson's government last year which would have allowed UK ministers to override parts of the protocol.
Mr Johnson also directed some of his comments to the DUP.
"It's not for me to advise [DUP leader] Sir Jeffrey [Donaldson]. I hope he can find a way of reconciling himself and his party to this outcome and getting back into Stormont," he said.
"But I'm conscious - and I won't be thanked for saying this - we must be clear about what is really going on.
"This is not about taking back control - this is the EU graciously unbending to allow us to do what we want in our own country, not by our laws but by theirs."
Treasury Minister Andrew Griffith, meanwhile, said the deal was "something many said couldn't be done, and shows what we can achieve when we put our minds together".
He told a financial services conference in Germany that as well as supporting trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, it "offers a sustainable solution that will be in the UK's economic interest".
"In financial services, the Treasury stands ready to continue conversations with our European partners on enhancing regulatory cooperation," he said.