Hovis Belfast strike action suspended after new pay offer
Strike action planned by workers at Hovis's Belfast plant has been suspended following a "last minute" improved pay offer by management.
Trade union Unite had warned the strike action would probably have affected bread supplies across Northern Ireland if it had gone ahead.
It was due to start at 06:00 GMT on Sunday.
Unite has now suspended the action for seven days while it ballots its members on the improved offer.
Staff at the plant are seeking a 13.4% wage increase.
Hovis has previously said its Belfast operation produces 35% of all bread sold in Northern Ireland.
If workers vote to reject the new offer, continuous strike action is scheduled to start from the morning of Sunday 12 March.
Workers at the Apollo Road factory last walked out in 2021 in industrial action which lasted 11 days.
Some large retailers reported small supply issues at the time, but other suppliers stepped in to cover gaps in provision.
The strike was ended after staff accepted an 8% pay increase.