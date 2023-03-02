Translink fares: 'Early bird change will hit people hard'
- Published
Early-bird fares on Translink services are to disappear from Monday as the operator raises its prices.
One user of the Londonderry-Belfast 212 Goldliner service said it would "hit people hard" and discurage them from using public transport.
Translink fares will be increasing by about 7% on average.
The company said it worked hard to "keep fares affordable" and "good value for as many people as possible".
Fare changes effect Metro, Glider, NI Railways, Enterprise, Goldliner and Ulsterbus services.
The early-bird saving incentive saw reductions in the cost on journeys from certain towns and cities, including Coleraine and Derry, before certain times of the day.
A standard cash same-day return journey on the 212 from Derry to Belfast, which would have previously cost £11, will now cost £21.
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) student Catriona Walsh, who is from Derry, is a frequent user of the 212 service and said fare increases were coming at a time when people were struggling financially.
She believes it could discourage students without discounted travel cards from using the service.
"Because I don't drive, normally I would take the 212 about twice a week, but on a busy week I could be using it up to four times if I was working in Derry," Ms Walsh told BBC News NI.
"I also would be going back up or down sometimes on a Sunday, so even the likes of a Sunday rambler ticket, which used to be about £8, is now up to £10 with these price increases, so it all adds up.
"I just think that it will discourage people, especially students, from using public transport."
Ms Walsh said price increases could mean students who live away from home during the week could cut down on weekends visits home.
Translink said said it understood any increase was unwelcome given cost-of-living pressures people are facing.
A spokesperson for the company said it worked hard to "keep fares affordable" and "good value for as many people as possible".
They said it offered a range of ticket options and encouraged customers to "determine the best value fare to suit their individual needs".
List of Translink prices from 6 March:
Cash Singles will increase by between 20p and £1.00
Multi-journey Smartlink tickets will increase by between 20p and 80p
Early Bird fares will no longer be available
YLink 50% off travel (conditions apply) for 16-23-year-olds
Ulsterbus Town Services - Smartlink Day travel £2.30
Town Service Paper Day Ticket £3.00
Town Service Weekly / Monthly Smartlink
Weekly smartlink £10.50
Monthly smartlink £42.00
Sunday Bus Rambler ticket £10.00
Family and Friends ticket £23.00
A list of revised prices for Ulsterbus and Goldliner fares can be found here on the Translink website
'Still an attractive and competitive option'
Translink said fare pricing changes followed on from a statement by the Northern Ireland secretary regarding the need to increase public transport fares to address "sustainability" and "ensure services are maintained and improved" given current funding pressures.
As regards early-bird fares, the company said these were "currently only available on a limited number of early morning services".
"Given there is no longer a significant differential between peak and off-peak travel post-Covid, the fares revision has included adjusting some of the promotional discounts to reflect these changing travel patterns," a spokesperson said.
They highlighted travel discount card options and added: "We are confident that public transport is still an attractive and competitive option, compared to private motoring particularly given the cost of fuel.
"It is also the heathier, smarter and cleaner travel choice for a better-connected society."