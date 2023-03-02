Wrightbus: Ballymena company gets order for 117 buses
County Antrim firm Wrightbus has secured a £25.3m order to build 117 zero-emission buses for use in England.
Operated by First Bus, the vehicles will be used in Yorkshire, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Hampshire.
All of them will be built at Wrightbus's factory in Ballymena. The £25.3m government investment is part of its roll-out of zero-emission buses.
Wrightbus director of engineering Robert Best said it would help passengers enjoy cleaner transport.
"We're immensely proud of the reputation we have forged in the zero-emission transport sector and the important role we are playing in the UK's ambitions for decarbonisation," he said.
"Our double-deck battery electric buses are 44% more efficient 'grid to wheel', saving energy costs and carbon.
"All of the buses will be manufactured and assembled at our Ballymena factory, which means support for jobs in Northern Ireland and across the UK through our domestic supply chain."
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was is good news for the Ballymena economy.
"Wrightbus is employing nearly 1,000 more people than it was at the end of 2019, and one of the reasons for this is that it makes the best buses on the market," he said.
"I'm proud that councils in England are choosing Ballymena-made buses to improve air quality in their towns and cities, and would like to congratulate all members of the Wrightbus team on another major order."
The buses will be going to Norfolk County Council, Portsmouth City Council, Hampshire County Council, West Yorkshire Combined Authority and City of York Council.
The investment brings the government's funding to almost £300m for up to 1,395 zero-emission buses in England.
Roads Minister Richard Holden said: "These new British-built zero emission buses will support hundreds of high-quality manufacturing jobs in Northern Ireland, grow our economy and help clean up the air in towns and cities across the country."