John Caldwell shooting: Criminals with a loyalist background arrested
Criminals with a loyalist background and who have links to the New IRA are among those to have been arrested over the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives.
The detail emerged at a Policing Board meeting on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh last week and is still critically ill in hospital.
Four of those held for questioning in recent days are believed to have been from a Protestant background.
But police still believe the shooting was a terrorist attack carried out and claimed by the New IRA.
Speaking at the meeting, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said there had been some speculation about the motivation of the shooting because of the background of some of those who had been arrested.
"The individuals being speculated about are involved in criminality and have quite strong and long associations with dissident republicans, namely the New IRA," he said.
"We are clear that this still assessed as being an attack carried out by the New IRA and that's where the primary focus of the investigation is at this point."
The senior officer's comments followed a question by Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly about the background of those who had been questioned by police.
Mr Kelly went on to ask if there was believed to be a "loyalist connection" in the police investigation.
Mr McEwan said people should not get "confused" with titles such as loyalism.
"These are people who are involved in criminality, they have strong links to members of the New IRA - those are long-standing links," he said.
"They have been arrested because we have suspected them of being involved in this.
"We still assess hat this has been an attack carried out by the New IRA, who have very explicitly stated that they wish to carry out attacks on police officers.
"John has been the target on this occasion."
