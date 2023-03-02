John Caldwell shooting: Criminals with a loyalist background arrested
- Published
Criminals with a loyalist background and who have links to the New IRA are among those to have been arrested over the attempted murder of one of Northern Ireland's top detectives.
The detail emerged at a Policing Board meeting on Thursday.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot several times in Omagh last week and is still critically ill in hospital.
Four of those held for questioning in recent days are believed to have been from a Protestant background.
But police still believe the shooting was a terrorist attack carried out and claimed by the New IRA.
"The individuals being speculated about are involved in criminality and have quite strong and long associations with dissident republicans, namely the New IRA," said Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan.
"We are clear that this still assessed as being an attack carried out by the New IRA."
More to follow