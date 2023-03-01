Omagh police shooting: Two arrested over John Caldwell attack
- Published
Police investigating the attempted murder of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell last week have arrested two men.
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was detained in Belfast, both under the Terrorism Act.
They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition following the shooting in the car park of a sports complex in Omagh on 22 February.
Two men, aged 47 and 71, also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in custody.
Officers have been granted extra time to question them.
Four other men were released on Tuesday evening.
The dissident republican group the New IRA has admitted the shooting in the County Tyrone town as Mr Caldwell attended a youth sports event.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said two gunmen fired 10 shots at the officer as he was putting footballs into the boot of his car.
His son was among children present at the time and at least two other vehicles were hit by bullets, police said.
CCTV footage
On Monday, police released CCTV footage of the car believed to be used by the gunmen.
A blue Ford Fiesta had been bought in Ballyclare two weeks prior to the attack and stored in Belfast, where its plates were changed.
It was then spotted on the M1 driving towards the Coalisland and Omagh direction, the day before the shooting.
The car was later found burnt out on the Racolpa Road outside Omagh.
A reward of up to £20,000 is also being offered by the Crimestoppers charity.
The New IRA claimed responsibility in a typed statement that was taped to a wall beside shops in the Creggan estate on Sunday night.
A forensic team was at the scene on Monday morning and removed it for further examination.