Brexit: Lord Frost says government 'overclaiming' NI deal
- Published
The UK's former top Brexit negotiator has said the new deal with the EU will make the Northern Ireland Protocol easier to operate but does not change its fundamentals.
The Windsor Framework was agreed on Monday.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Lord Frost said the government had been "overclaiming" some parts of the deal.
As an example he cited the extent to which it removes trade frictions between NI and Great Britain.
However, Lord Frost concludes that does not mean the deal should not go ahead even if it is "a bitter pill to swallow".
In 2019 Lord Frost negotiated the Withdrawal Agreement which included the original protocol.
Meanwhile the UK's former peace process negotiator, Jonathan Powell, has said the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is right to take its time to assess the deal but "should not get lost in the weeds".
Mr Powell suggests the DUP would be "wise" to ultimately accept the deal even if it does not deliver everything they want.
Writing in the Financial Times Mr Powell said the alternative would be "a dead end with no assembly at Stormont and permanent political instability in Northern Ireland".
Mr Powell was chief British negotiator in Northern Ireland between 1997 and 2007.