Portadown man Craig Rowland charged with murder of child
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a child in County Armagh more than four years ago.
The child, Lewis Oliver Rowland, died in October 2018.
Craig Rowland, who is 27, from Millington Park, Portadown, is accused of murder as well as manslaughter.
Mr Rowland and Laura Graham, who is 30, from the same address, are also accused of cruelty by neglecting the child in November 2015.
When asked at Craigavon Magistrates' Court if they had anything to say in response to the charge, both defendants replied "no".
A defence lawyer said the background to the case against Ms Graham was linked to "the same factual matrix" as in the case against Mr Rowland.
No details about the circumstances surrounding the death of the child were presented to the hearing.
Both defendants were granted bail.
The case is due before Belfast Crown Court in April.