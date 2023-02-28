PSNI officer denies sexual relationship with vulnerable woman
A police officer based in County Fermanagh who is accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman while on duty has pleaded not guilty to two charges of misconduct in a public office.
Timothy Hampton, whose age is unknown, appeared at Dungannon Crown Court.
His address was given as Enniskillen PSNI station.
He also pleaded not guilty to a third charge during the short arraignment hearing.
The detail of the first charge alleges that he engaged in a sexual relationship while on duty with a female member of the public.
It is claimed he came into contact with her during the course of his duties, in the knowledge she was vulnerable and for his own benefit or satisfaction.
The second misconduct charge alleges that he failed to notify police that he had knowledge the woman made a false report of an incident to police.
It is claimed he encouraged her to make a further false report to police without reasonable excuse or justification.
The offences are alleged to have taken place between 9 June and 5 September 2021.
Mr Hampton is also accused of a further charge of causing a computer to perform a function with intent to secure access to a program or data, which he knew was an unauthorised action.
The accused, who was in court, pleaded not guilty to all three charges when they were put to him.
He was released on continuing bail and the case was adjourned until 28 March.