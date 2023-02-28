Windsor Framework: What do people in NI think of new protocol deal?
- Published
"Apparently its quite complicated."
There were mixed views and emotions on the streets of Northern Ireland following news that the UK government and the EU have reached agreement on major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The Windsor Framework will reduce checks on goods going from GB to Northern Ireland.
But are people pleased to see a new deal? And what difference will it make to their lives?
Rory McCandless, Ballymena, County Antrim
Student Rory says that he is not sure how the new deal will affect his life yet.
"At 21, I don't know too much about it - but it's down to the leaders over here - one side against the other," he says.
"I can't see the assembly back up and running any time soon - there's just too much division here.
"In terms of a future I would like to stay here but a lot of my friends are heading on.
"Brexit does matter to people my age - it's our future."
William, Belfast
"I think it sounds very good. It means Northern Ireland can hopefully still stay in the single market so our businesses can have the best of both worlds.
"There are issues that some people aren't happy with but surely it's better than the one we had before and isn't it about time we all moved in this country together?"
As to whether the executive will be restored William says time will tell.
"It's down to the DUP - I wouldn't want to tell them what to do but I certainly hope they will."
Sophie Durston, Holywood, County Down
"I know a lot about the Brexit process but haven't read up much on Monday's deal," she tells BBC News NI.
"I have mixed opinions about any sort of Brexit deal in Northern Ireland.
"There's so much unrest - being of Europe, being part of Ireland, being part of Britain - it's a very contentious issue for here.
"I hope Stormont will get back - there are MLAs who want to be up there doing the work - but it's getting that final party in," she says.
David Kane from Dervock, County Antrim
David is sceptical of the deal so far.
"The Stormont brake is purporting to be something it's not," he tells BBC News NI.
"It makes the man on the street think our politicians have an option to opt out of something.
"We can protest about something and it'll go to Westminster but because of their desire not to have a trade war with the EU, they might not come down on our side."
Eoin from Ederney, County Fermanagh
"Brexit matters to people my age but I haven't been consciously thinking about it," he says.
Eoin does not believe that the new deal will make any difference to the impasse at Stormont.
Mr Belch, (not pictured) from Belfast says the deal is "ridiculous" and that the "whole protocol should have been stroked out altogether".
He told BBC News NI he did not agree with the continuing role of the ECJ in holding jurisdiction over Northern Ireland.
Jodie, Belfast
She says that the new deal "seems like the best way forward".
"I think it can depend on what community you live in as to whether you like it or not."
Jodie says she "really hopes" the deal leads to a restored Stormont.
Philip Donald from Belfast
"I'm very glad a deal has been done and mildly disappointed it's taken so long but I hope it all works out. Apparently it's quite complicated," he says.
However, as regards the DUP's boycott of devolved government at Stormont until its concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol were resolved, he says he will be watching closely.
"I would like to hope Stormont will be back - I will be very interested to see what the DUP does," he adds.