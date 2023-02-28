Rishi Sunak visiting Northern Ireland to promote Windsor Framework
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be in Northern Ireland on Tuesday promoting the government's new deal on post-Brexit trade arrangements.
He is expected to meet businesses that have been operating under the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The new UK-EU deal, named the Windsor Framework, will reduce checks on goods going from Great Britain to NI.
The Democratic Unionist Party, whose support will be key to restoring power-sharing, has warned key issues remain.
In his second visit to Northern Ireland in as many weeks, it is thought Mr Sunak will also hold some informal discussions with Stormont's political parties.
Some of them have already expressed reservations about the "Stormont brake" - the part of the deal the government says will give the Northern Ireland Assembly a greater say on how new EU laws apply in Northern Ireland.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his party would now study the legal text, before reaching a decision on whether to support the deal.
The party has boycotted devolved government at Stormont until its concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved, while some Tory MPs have said they will only back a deal that has the DUP's backing.
Sinn Féin, which is the largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly, welcomed the deal but said it still needed to examine the details.
After months of negotiation and speculation surrounding a possible deal, it was finally unveiled on Monday during a day of carefully-choreographed events.
Mr Sunak said the agreement delivered "smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland's place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland".
Under the agreement:
- Goods from Britain destined for Northern Ireland will travel through a new "green lane", with a separate "red lane" for goods at risk of moving on to the EU
- Products coming into Northern Ireland through the green lane will see most checks and paperwork scrapped, while red lane goods will still be subject to normal checks
- A "Stormont brake" allows the Northern Ireland Assembly to raise an objection to "significantly different" EU rules which would apply in Northern Ireland
- UK VAT and excise rules will apply to Northern Ireland for alcoholic drinks for immediate consumption and immovable goods such as heat pumps. Previously EU VAT rules could be applied in Northern Ireland
US President Joe Biden said the deal was "an essential step to ensuring that the hard-earned peace and progress of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is preserved and strengthened".
But there is no guarantee that it will result in the return of a power-sharing devolved government for Northern Ireland.