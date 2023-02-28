GCSE, AS and A-level pupils in NI told exam topics in advance
- Published
Pupils in Northern Ireland taking GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2023 have been told some of the topics in their exams.
The Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) has published advance information for most subjects.
The former education minister, Michelle McIlveen, had previously signalled the move in June 2022.
It gives pupils an indication of topics, themes and texts to help them prepare for exams.
The move is similar to changes made in 2022 when tests returned after being cancelled for the previous two years due to disruption caused by the Covid pandemic.
However, pupils will sit more exams in summer 2023 than they did in 2022.
The decision to give pupils some advance information in Northern Ireland is similar to arrangements in Scotland and Wales.
'Key areas of focus'
The exams board, CCEA, said that it was providing pupils with "the broad focus of the content of their Summer 2023 exam papers".
However, CCEA said the information being released would did not include everything on each exam but indicated "key areas of focus for revision and final preparation".
For example, pupils studying Brian Friel's play Translations for English Language A-level have been told that they will face questions about the community of Ballybeg (where the play is set) or the character of Lieutenant Yolland.
For GCSE music, pupils have been told that they will be questioned on extracts of works including Beoga's Prelude Polka and Florence and the Machine's Cosmic Love.
Similar information has been published for most other subjects apart from those examined mainly through coursework or practical work.
There is no advance information for GCSE maths, although CCEA said that pupils would receive an exam aid with formula and equations.
The 2023 summer exams in Northern Ireland take place from early May until late June.