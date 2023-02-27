In pictures: Northern Ireland delights in northern lights

DunluceMaureen Kane
The northern lights looked spectacular in the skies above Dunluce Castle
By Cecilia Daly
BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Northern Ireland enjoyed its share of the northern lights, as the UK witnessed one of the best displays in a long time.

The best displays of the lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, were seen in the west and north west, which benefitted from the clearest skies.

Simon Brown
The breathtaking colours of the northern lights in Ardmore, County Londonderry

There was a large geomagnetic storm on Sunday night which led to the amazing display.

Geomagnetic storms are large disturbances in the earth's magnetic field caused by changes in the solar wind and interplanetary magnetic field structure.

These changes in the solar wind arise from disturbances on the sun, such as powerful coronal mass ejections.

Darren
Coleraine, caught in the lights
Kathleen Millar
A dazzling display of red and green hues lit up the sky above Portballintrae

Further storms are forecast this week but skies are likely to be cloudier and so the chance of seeing the northern lights will be smaller but not impossible.

If skies are clear, people need to get away from the cities and light pollution, and head to rural areas.

Remember too that if skies are clear, it will be cold.

On Sunday temperatures fell to -4C at Castlederg, in west Tyrone.

Michelle Duffy
A still and cloudless night helped make this beautiful display visible in the skies above Lough Melvin

