In pictures: Northern Ireland delights in northern lights
- Published
Northern Ireland enjoyed its share of the northern lights, as the UK witnessed one of the best displays in a long time.
The best displays of the lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, were seen in the west and north west, which benefitted from the clearest skies.
There was a large geomagnetic storm on Sunday night which led to the amazing display.
Geomagnetic storms are large disturbances in the earth's magnetic field caused by changes in the solar wind and interplanetary magnetic field structure.
These changes in the solar wind arise from disturbances on the sun, such as powerful coronal mass ejections.
Further storms are forecast this week but skies are likely to be cloudier and so the chance of seeing the northern lights will be smaller but not impossible.
If skies are clear, people need to get away from the cities and light pollution, and head to rural areas.
Remember too that if skies are clear, it will be cold.
On Sunday temperatures fell to -4C at Castlederg, in west Tyrone.