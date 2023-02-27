New IRA admits shooting top police officer John Caldwell
- Published
The New IRA has admitted it shot Det Ch Insp John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday.
It did so in a typed statement which appeared in Londonderry on Sunday night.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, police had said they believed the group had been responsible.
Two gunmen shot the 48-year-old several times in front of his young son at a sports complex. Mr Caldwell remains critically ill in hospital.
Six people remain in police custody for questioning. The youngest is 22 and the oldest is aged 71.
The police's main line of inquiry was that the New IRA was responsible for the attack.
Dissident republicans oppose the 1998 Good Friday Agreement peace deal and continue to use violence to attempt to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.