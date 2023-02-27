NI strikes: Road maintenance workers walk out
Road maintenance workers are going on strike across Northern Ireland for seven days from Monday.
The Department of Infrastructure has urged road users to be careful as essential services like gritting and oil spill clearance will be affected.
About 200 of the workers are members of the union Unite and will be joining colleagues from the GMB.
They are calling for productivity bonuses to be part of their pay, not dependent on a manager's decision.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This productivity payment must be integrated into workers' pay and not subject to the whims of managers.
"Unite stands fully behind our members in Roads Service."
Gareth Scott, lead regional officer for roads service workers, said: "The workers feel that management have weaponised the bonus scheme, a situation which is intolerable.
"It is now clear that this bonus scheme is broken beyond repair and management's refusal to integrate this productivity mechanism into pay scales has left the workforce with no alternative but to take strike action."
The Department of Infrastructure said essential services which were routinely delivered would be reduced.
These will include gritting roads; response and clear up of oil spills or debris; repair of serious defects such as manhole and pothole collapses and gully clearing and cleansing.
"While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys," the statement said.
Motorways, the A1 and the A4 will not be affected by industrial action.
The department is working with the Department of Finance and the unions involved to try and resolve the issues around pay.
Last Tuesday, thousands of education and health workers took part in strike action in disputes over pay.