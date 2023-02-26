Omagh police shooting: Court extends detention for man, 43
Police investigating the attempted murder of Det Ch Insp John Caldwell have been given more time to question a 43-year-old man.
A court in Belfast has granted an extension until 22:00 GMT on Tuesday 28 February.
The senior police officer was shot outside a sports complex in Omagh, County Tyrone, on Wednesday.
Six men remain in custody in connection with the shooting. The youngest is 22 years old and the oldest is aged 71.
Det Ch Insp Caldwell had just finished coaching under-15s at football when he was attacked. He remains critically ill in hospital.
Policing representative body the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said he had suffered life-changing injuries.
The PSNI's main line of inquiry is that dissident republican group the New IRA was responsible for shooting the 48-year-old in the car park of the Youth Sport Omagh site.
Dissident republicans oppose the 1998 Good Friday Agreement peace deal and continue to use violence to attempt to unite Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland.