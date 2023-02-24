Coleraine: House damaged in suspected petrol bomb attack
- Published
A window has been smashed and a bin set alight during what police believe may have been a petrol bomb attack on a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
It happened at about 01:40 GMT on Friday in the Laburnum Place area of the town.
Police said they were alerted to the attack by the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).
"Petrol bomb attacks are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Det Sgt Colhoun said.
"Our investigation is now underway. People engaging in this type of criminal behaviour are risking their own safety as well as those inside properties and any passers-by."
The front door of the property was scorched during the incident.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.