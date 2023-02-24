ATM thefts: Cash machine targeted at Cabragh petrol station
Police have appealed for information after there was an attempt to steal a cash machine from outside a petrol station in County Tyrone.
It was discovered at about 06:00 GMT on Friday on Ballygawley Road, in the Cabragh area of Dungannon.
Police said an attempt had been made to force open the ATM's side door and damage has been caused to the back machine's structure.
It is not yet known if any money was taken.
"We are still at the scene with cordons in place and, at this stage, we are awaiting confirmation on if any money was accessed," PSNI Det Insp Ryan said.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between midnight and 3:30am and saw what happened to get in touch."
Police have also asked for anyone with dashcam footage or who noticed suspicious vehicles in the area to come forward.