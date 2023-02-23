Omagh police shooting: 'People were panicking'
A man who was at a sports complex in Omagh when a police officer was shot has spoken of the scenes of panic in the aftermath of the attack.
Det Ch Insp John Caldwell was shot multiple times and remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Peter Gormley, from Omagh Harriers Running Club, was on the running track at when he heard several "loud bangs".
He told BBC Radio Foyle that people began panicking and fleeing in all directions when they heard gunfire.
"The group had just finished their cool down just before eight o'clock," Mr Gormley said.
"I heard a number of bangs, and to my mind I thought that it was gunfire.
"I was up at the track and went towards there and then somebody shouted that there was a gunman."
Mr Gormley, who is a committee member and assistant coach with the athletic club, said there was about 200 people in the vicinity of the Killyclogher Road sports complex at the time of the attack.
"The instant reaction of most people was to get away; they were panicking and running up banks," he explained.
"Myself and another member, we ran down to the younger ones and told the coaches to get them together and just had to think of everyone's safety."
Mr Gormley and three members of Omagh Harriers, one a local GP, found the injured police officer lying on the ground.
"They did a brilliant job before the ambulance came, also the ambulance and police were brilliant as well in looking after the officer," said Mr Gormley.
'I could have been sitting in that car'
He said people, who were in complete shock, were then moved to a local café by police where they were given hot drinks.
Mr Gormley said people were instructed to leave their cars in the car park as police and forensic teams carried out their investigations.
"I actually left my phone in the car so I went out earlier this morning to see if I could get it," he said.
He said that he was told by a forensic officer at the scene that bullets had hit his car and that it would need to be towed away for examination.
"I could easily have been sitting in that car only if I didn't do an extra lap or a cool down - it was so indiscriminate."
Mr Gormley said he is still a bit shaken up after the incident.
"I hope John recovers and I am thinking of his family," he said.
"I especially feel for all the young ones there, especially John's son. Our prayers are with them all."