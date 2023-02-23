Baby death court: Mum tells trial she regretted stabbing children
- Published
A woman charged with murdering her baby boy and attempting to murder her daughter has told her trial she "enormously" regretted stabbing her son.
The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took the stand for a fourth day to give evidence.
She accepts she stabbed her eight-week-old son and two-year-old daughter in July 2021 but denies murder.
A prosecution barrister suggested the woman was possessive and jealous.
He suggested to her she was angry on the day in question as she believed her partner was with another woman.
The woman accepted she was possessive and unhappy but denied being jealous.
In response to suggestions she was angry on the evening of the knife attack she said she was "very very upset" and "angry inside".
She was asked if she understood that picking up a knife and bringing it into the living room where her children were was wrong.
The woman responded saying "I don't know" before saying "yes".
'Turn back time'
She said that after lifting the knife she was going to stab her baby but did not, and went back to the kitchen.
She said she had a smoke, picked the knife back up and used it to "hurt" her children.
She told the court she did not know what was going on in her mind at that time, that she could not forgive herself and wished she could turn back time.
The mother was asked why she then stabbed her daughter if she regretted stabbing her baby.
She replied: "I don't know, I don't know."
The barrister suggested she stabbed her children in "a blind rage" but the woman denied this.
She said: "I didn't have any rage in me. I had no rage, no hate."
After she was asked what she did with her daughter after stabbing her, the accused started sobbing and said: "I held her to keep her alive. I held her in my arms to my chest."
The trial continues.